Top security for Tour

A crack unit of elite counter-terrorism officers will be among a deployment of 23,000 police ensuring safety at the Tour de France, which begins in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, the French interior ministry said.



But while the jihadist terror threat is high and France remains in a state of emergency, Tour Director Christian Prudhomme insists that road accidents are the biggest danger to the smooth running of the Tour. Even so, for the second year running, an elite GIGN unit - which specializes in counter-terrorism and hostage rescue - will be mobilized to tackle any potential terror threat to the three-week Tour.





