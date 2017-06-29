China eyes stronger ties with Philippines

China hopes its relations with the Philippines stronger, better and steadier, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
said on Wednesday.
Yang made the remarks when meeting with visiting Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.
Noting that relations had improved during the past year, Yang called on both sides to strengthen political trust and alignment of development strategies for deeper cooperation in various areas.
China supports the success of the Philippines' chairmanship of ASEAN
this year, Yang said.
Hailing China's positive role in regional peace, stability and development, Cayetano expressed the Philippine sides' willingness to advance cooperation with China under the Belt and Road
Initiative.