US-led airstrike kills 40 civilians in Syria's Deir al-Zour

The US-led coalition struck a village in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, killing 40 civilians, state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.



Mostly women and children are among those killed when the US-led airstrike targeted the village of Dablan in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, said SANA.



The attack comes a day after a similar airstrike killed 57 people, half of whom civilians in a prison held by the Islamic State (IS) in the eastern city of Mayadeen in Deir al-Zour.



The US-led coalition has been active recently in striking IS positions in Raqqa and Deir al-Zour, as part of its resolve to support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces group in their push to dislodge IS out of Raqqa and parts of Deir al-Zour.



But civilian casualties are falling on daily basis as a result of such strikes.

