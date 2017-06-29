Huawei vows to assist Sri Lanka's transform into digitally empowered nation

Chinese multinational company Huawei on Wednesday vowed to strengthen Sri Lanka's digital economy and transform the island nation into a digitally empowered one.



CEO of Huawei Sri Lanka, Shunli Wang, while unveiling a brand new center in capital Colombo in concurrence with the establishment of Customer Solutions Innovation and Integration Experience Center (CSIC), said Sri Lanka is a potential market as it holds a unique geographic location in the Indian Ocean region and has the potential to connect to the rest of the world.



Wang said with a 20 million population, Sri Lanka is an aspiring market and the company is trying to help the national government in achieving its goal of being digitally empowered.



"Currently, Sri Lanka gains 80 percent of its whole information from overseas. As time goes on, Sri Lankan will need to communicate more with the world. We are willing to do more in terms of connecting Sri Lanka to the rest of the world," Wang said.



The newly-opened Huawei Customer Solutions Innovation and Integration Experience Center (CSIC) is a state-of-the-art center that enables customers to experience, architect, validate and build ICT solutions.



CSIC is built on the concept of cloud and leading IT infrastructures, where customers can develop innovative ICT solutions, share Huawei global best practices and exchange ideas.



It serves as a platform that enables joint innovation with customers based on their demands and business environments.



Sri Lanka's Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando, speaking at the launch, said "As we progress to develop Sri Lanka to be a digitally empowered nation, the role of information communications technology becomes even more vital. The launch of the Huawei Customer Solutions Innovation and Integration Experience Center would further help us to innovate as we work together to bridge the digital divide and help the citizens enhance their living standards and quality of life".

