Chinese team has first win at Asian men's club volleyball championship in Vietnam

China Beijing BAIC Motor had a lopsided victory at the 2017 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Men's Club Volleyball Championship which kicked off on Wednesday in Vietnam.



In northern Nam Dinh province, China Beijing BAIC Motor whitewashed Maldives 3-0 with the scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-23.



Meanwhile, Yan Chai of Hong Kong, China lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan's Altay with the scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-20.



Also on Thursday but in northern Ninh Binh province, Vietnam's national squad beat Iraq's Al-Bahri 3-1 with the scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-23.



On Thursday in Ninh Binh, the Chinese team will meet with Thailand's Air Force, and the Yan Chai with Qatar's Al-Arabi.



This is the first time the Vietnam Volleyball Federation has organized the Asian-level volleyball tournament for men, with the participation of national squads, and the strongest men's volleyball clubs in the region.



The teams from Iran, Qatar, Australia, Kazakhstan and Japan are favorites of the weeklong tournament whose champions will represent Asia at the 2017 Men's Club World Championship slated for December in Poland.

