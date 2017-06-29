Dinosaur fossil site found in SW China

A technician cleans dinosaur fossil in Pu'an Township, southwest China's Chongqing, June 22, 2017. More than 5,000 fossils have been excavated from a "fossil wall" in Pu'an Township, Yunyang County, since October last year, just a year after the site was spotted by a local farmer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

