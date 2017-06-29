Scenery of Shaohua Mountain, NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/29 8:52:00

Photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows the Qianlong Temple scenic spot on Shaohua Mountain, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows the Qianlong Temple scenic spot on Shaohua Mountain, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Visitors walk past a glass footpath in Qianlong Temple scenic spot on Shaohua Mountain, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows scenery on Shaohua Mountain, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus