France's Macron to address joint session of parliament on July 3

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/29 8:54:09





"The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has ... confirmed to me that he will convene the Congress in Versailles on Monday 3/07," Larcher wrote on his tweeter account.



The due meeting of the French Congress, a joint sitting of lawmakers and senators, comes on the eve of Prime Minister Edourad Philippe's address to the National Assembly to shed light on the centrist government's economic and social roadmap.



Pro-liberal market Macron, a former investment banker, pledged more flexibility to companies, further reduce French high employment charges to incite recruitment and bring down unemployment to 7 percent by 2022 from 9.7 percent currently.



Furthermore, he promised to cut public expenditure by 60 billion euros (68.22 billion US dollars) in order to stick to France's commitments to bring down budget deficit to the eurozone threshold of 3 percent.



He would also reduce corporate tax to 25 percent from the current 33.3 percent and to slash public sector headcount by 120,000 over the next term.



Macron promised to boost the defense budget, hire 10,000 police officers and raise funding for schools.



Speaking about governance, he planned to cut number of lawmakers by a third in both the Senate and National Assembly and to ban hiring of family-members as assistants of lawmakers.

