Russia to continue to strengthen armed forces: Putin

Russia will continue to build up its military capabilities and increase the quality and frequency of military exercises in the current "complex international situation," said President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.



"The growing number of regional crises and conflicts, terrorist and other threats demand a constant enhancement of our country's military organizations," said Putin, when addressing a reception in honor of graduates from military higher education institutions.



He said only modern, powerful, and mobile armed forces can guarantee Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and protect the country and its allies from any potential aggression, pressure and blackmail.



According to Putin, Russia has substantially strengthened its armed forces over the past years and the troops' professionalism has grown.



"We still have much to do to strengthen all of our different security services and armed forces," he said.

