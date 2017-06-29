Errant projectile from Syria hits Golan: Israel army

Errant projectile from Syria hit the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Wednesday night, Israel's army said, in the fourth incident of fire spillover from Syria over the past week.



"A projectile hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights," a military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that no injuries or damage have been reported.



"The projectile fire is errant and is a result of the internal fighting in Syria," the statement read.



The incident marked the fourth time that a spillover from the war-torn country hit northern Israel, without causing damage or injuries.



On Monday, the military said it had identified heavy machine gun bullet holes in a post of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which maintains the 1974 ceasefire between Israel and Syria.



The post is located near the community of Zivanit, adjacent to the disputed border between Syria and Israel.



A day earlier, the Israeli military said it attacked two artillery positions and an ammunition truck, both belonging to the Syrian army, after several projectiles hit the Israeli-held Golan Heights.



No injuries or damage were reported but as a precautionary measure, the army asked civilians to refine from gathering near the border area.



A similar incident occurred on Saturday, as 10 projectiles hit an open field in the Israeli-held Golan, causing no injuries or damage.



In response, Israel's air force attacked posts of the Syrian army. Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that several people were killed in the strikes, including at least two civilians.



The army believes that all of the cross-border fire incidents were a result of a spillover from the fighting in Quneitra, next to the border.



According to SANA, the battles in this region are between President Bashar Assad's army and the Nusra Front, a Salafist rebel group in Syria.



Errant fire from the Syria, which is fighting a six-year-long war, has occasionally been spilling over to Israel, usually causing no casualties or damage.



Israel often retaliated the mortars with airstrikes.



Israel had repeatedly declared it would not intervene in the internal fighting in Syria.



However, it is widely believed that Israel often carried out airstrikes on weapons convoys in Syria, and has been providing medical treatment to hundreds of wounded Syrians who reached the border.

