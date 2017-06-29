Sudanese president to attend AU summit in Addis Ababa

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir will attend the African Union (AU) ordinary summit in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa next week, official SUNA news agency reported Wednesday.



The summit, scheduled on July 3-4, will review Sudan's files on "the status of security and peace in Africa, anti-terrorism, issues of smuggling and human trafficking and the situation in Libya," Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gariballa Al-Khadir was quoted as saying.



The African leaders are also expected to discuss the AU institutional reform, regional economic integration and the African stance on how to reform the UN Security Council.

