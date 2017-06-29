UNICEF airlifts supplies to Yemen to combat deadly cholera

Three planes chartered by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) have delivered 36 tons of lifesaving medical and water purification supplies to Yemen to combat the outbreak of cholera which has surpassed 200,000 cases, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here Wednesday.



The supplies included enough oral rehydration salts (ORS) to treat 10,000 people, as well as 10.5 million water purification tablets, Dujarric said at a daily news briefing here.



Sherin Varkey, UNICEF's deputy representative in Yemen, said "UNICEF teams are working with partners to treat the sick, raise awareness, and to replenish and distribute supplies and medicine."



"More airlifts of critical supplies will continue in the coming days," Varkey said.



In just two months, cholera has spread to almost every governorate of Yemen. Already more than 1,300 people have died -- one quarter of them children. Civil servants, including doctors, nurses, water engineers and rubbish collectors, have not been paid for nearly 10 months.



Since the outbreak was reported on April 27, UNICEF has distributed more than 600,000 ORS sachets and 20,000 Intravenous (IV) fluids to oral rehydration points and at homes.



With partners, UNICEF has supported the establishment of 488 oral rehydration therapy points and more than 20 Diarrhoea Treatment Centers across the war-torn country.

