Nigeria's top anti-graft agent shot by gunmen

Nigerian authorities on Wednesday commenced an investigation into the shooting of a top investigator of economic and financial crimes by gunmen in the country's oil city of Port Harcourt.



Austin Okwor, an operative of Nigeria's leading anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sustained bullet wounds when assailants opened gunfire on him last Saturday, the agency said in a statement made available to Xinhua.



The victim is one of the EFCC operatives investigating some sensitive financial crimes in the West African country, including the investigation of some allegedly corrupt judicial officials.



Prior to last weekend's attack, Okwor had received threat messages, ostensibly from the people he was investigating, according to the EFCC.



The agency said the police are investigating the attack, including the threat messages the victim received.

