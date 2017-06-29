The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles in 2019

The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles in 2019 after spending 2018 in New York, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.



The Recording Academy said it signed a new four-year agreement with the AEG entertainment company to host the Grammy telecast at the Staples Center when the show returns to Los Angeles in 2019. AEG is one of the leading sports and entertainment presenters in the world and it's the developer and operator of Staples Center.



"We very much consider Staples Center our home and are grateful for the successful relationship we've cultivated throughout the years with AEG and the entire Staples Center team," said Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.



"We look forward to continuing this relationship and bringing the Grammys back to the Entertainment Capital of the World," he added.



CBS will continue to broadcast the show live on both coasts and the 2019 show will mark the 47th consecutive year the network has broadcast the Grammy Awards. CBS has a commitment to broadcast the show through 2026.



The academy says the Grammy Awards brings an estimated economic benefit of 82 million US dollars to Los Angeles each year of the event.



Throughout much of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the Grammys essentially rotated back and forth between New York City and Los Angeles. But Los Angeles has kept the Grammys since 2004. The Recording Academy announced on May 9 that the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in New York this coming January, a move initiated to not only provide a unique celebration for the 60th anniversary, but also serve as a reflection of the organization's national presence, with members across the country.

