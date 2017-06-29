Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli soldiers opened fire and killed a Palestinian near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, security sources said on Wednesday night.



The Palestinian, in his early 20s, had been shot in the head during confrontation with Israeli soldiers, security sources said.



There has been no immediate Israeli army response to the incident. However, Israeli media reported that the Palestinian man was armed and killed.



Since October 2015, tension between Israel and Palestine has been growing. According to official figures, 373 Palestinians, 48 Israelis and two Jordanians were killed during the conflict.

