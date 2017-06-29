Turkish and Greek Cypriots gather on dividing line in Nicosia to press for reunification

Hundreds of Turkish and Greek Cypriots gathered on the dividing line partitioning the Cypriot capital on Wednesday night to demand from their leaders a solution ending their 43-year-long separation.



Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Wednesday started a new round of negotiations in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on the thorny issue of security arrangements for a reunified Cyprus.



They were joined by the foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain, the three guarantors.



UN Secretary General's Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, who presides over the negotiations, said at the end of the first day of the conference in Crans-Montana that it is the best chance for a solution, even though it may not the last one, to end the partition of the eastern Mediterranean island.



The bi-communal gathering in the heart of Nicosia, on the crossing point between the Greek and Turkish sectors of the capital, was jointly called by 85 parties, trade unions and civil society organizations of both communities, which called the community leaders to exert their best efforts to reach an agreement.



They signed a declaration saying that the common vision of Greek and Turkish Cypriots is a deal leading to the reunification of Cyprus and the peaceful coexistence of both communities in a federal and secure country.



The venue of the bi-communal gathering is the meeting point of people from the two sides who initiated a spontaneous gathering every night since the two community leaders decided to resume their negotiations after conferring with the U.N. secretary general on June 4 in New York.

