Warsaw-Berlin train evacuated in western Poland after bomb threat

A train from Warsaw to Berlin was evacuated on Wednesday evening at the station in town of Mogilno, western Poland, after receiving a bomb threat, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.



Passengers were evacuated from the train and residents of the nearby houses were also told to leave to allow bomb disposal experts to carry out an inspection.



"The information about the explosive charge on the train was sent by mail to the Polish PKP Intercity railways helpline in Lodz, and the train was stopped at the station in Mogilno." Mogilno Police Headquarter's spokeswoman, sergeant Magdalena Pollak told PAP.



Sniffer dogs from the Mogilian police have joined the train search. There are also four firefighters at the site.

