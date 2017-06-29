China, LatAm experts discuss climate change cooperation

Both Chinese and Latin American experts agreed here on Wednesday to bolster cooperation in clean energy on a China-Latin America seminar on climate change through clean energy innovation and technology transfer.
This is a mechanism that seeks to promote academic collaboration, training of qualified personnel, technology transfer and industrial cooperation between China and the Latin American region.
"The Chinese government attaches great attention to cooperation with Latin America. Clean energy and climate change are two major themes facing the world," Liu Dehua, director of the China-Latin America Joint Laboratory for Clean Energy and Climate Change at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua.
Liu heads a delegation of more than twenty Chinese businessmen and experts to the third seminar on the climate change. The delegates have offered new ways of cooperation to promote the larger-scale use of renewable energies.
"China faces huge challenges in its needs for energy. Latin America and the Caribbean have good resources for this cooperation, which would help development in the region while cutting emissions," he said.
In 2015, the China-Latin America Joint Laboratory was set up with the support from the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology
.
Among the objectives of this cooperation platform are researching new technologies to combat climate change, helping Chinese products and technologies into the Latin American market and establishing a mechanism for inter-regional dialogue on the issue.
"Our focus in Latin America is on collaboration in clean energy technology research and its promotion. This region has very good energy resources including solar energy, wind and tidal power, as well as sugarcane biomass," he added.
Regarding Cuba, the Chinese expert said the island has rapidly increased its use of renewable energy. Its development plan predicts that around 24 percent of the country's electricity will be produced from renewable sources by 2030.
Liu stressed this Caribbean nation can make substantial contributions to China's cooperation with Latin America on climate change and clean energy.