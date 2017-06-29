Gunmen attack UN convoy in Libya

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Wednesday that its convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen near Zawiyah city, located some 50 km west of the capital Tripoli.



"The UNSMIL confirms that a UN convoy was hit when traveling between Surman and Tripoli. The mission has made contact with the staff travelling in the convoy. There are no reports of casualties among UN staff," UNSMIL said in a statement.



UNSMIL also thanked the Government of National Accord, House of Representative Members from Zawiyah and local authorities for their help in ensuring the safety of UN staff and said it is looking forward to their safe return to Tripoli.



Diplomatic missions in Libya have been repeatedly targeted since the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime. In 2014, most diplomatic missions and foreign companies fled Libya due to escalating violence and chaos.



A militant group called Ansar Al-Sharia linked to Al-Qaeda attacked the US consulate in Benghazi on September 11, 2012, killing ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other of US officials.

