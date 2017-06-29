Powerful explosion heard in Syria's Homs

Big explosion was heard in Syria's central city of Homs after midnight Thursday, eye witnesses and local media reported.



The bombing rattled the city and was clearly heard by the residents there, eye witnesses in the city told Xinhua.



Meanwhile, a well-informed source in the city told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the Russian forces targeted rebels' meeting place in northern Homs with satellite-controlled missiles.



Pro-government media outlets reported the big explosion as well, and the Russian missile attack on rebel gathering in Homs countryside.



However, the official TV and news agency haven't commented on the news.

