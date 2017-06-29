China willing to negotiate FTA with Mexico, says ambassador

China's ambassador to Mexico Qiu Xiaoqi said here on Wednesday that China is willing to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Mexico.



"Mexico is China's second-largest trading partner in Latin America and China is Mexico's second-largest trading partner in the world. This is a highly important relationship and we have great interest in deepening and broadening these ties," said Qiu. "I think any agreement to make trade easier is very worthy."



The ambassador spoke to the press after a speech at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.



Qiu indicated that, while China is always willing to discuss the topic with the Mexican government, no discussions have been held so far.



"If we negotiate a free-trade agreement, this will greatly favor trade exchanges between our two countries. There is no difficulty from China's side," he explained.



As an example of trade between the two sides, Qiu praised Mexico's close economic and commercial ties with Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China, which has developed year after year.



"Hong Kong is a very dynamic region, economically, and Mexico has great interest in promoting greater cooperation and trade with this part of China. I am very optimistic on the future of the relationship between Hong Kong and Mexico," concluded the ambassador.

