Man dies after being injured in Venezuela protest

Venezuela's prosecutor-general announced on Wednesday the death of a 25-year-old man who was injured on June 26 during an anti-government protest.



According to the statement, Jhonatan Zavatti "died on Tuesday, June 27th, in the afternoon" after being injured to the head last Monday as he walked on a street in the city of Petare in the state of Miranda, during a protest.



He was immediately taken to a local hospital but died the next day.



This brings the number of death in the country to 77 since opposition protests began in early April.

