Giant Panda in Chengdu gives birth to first pigeon pair of the year

A female panda called “Chengda” gave birth to the first pigeon pair this year on June 27 in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Chengda gave birth to a female cub weighing 128.2 grams at 10:57 pm and a male cub weighing 160.2 grams at 11:35 pm. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhong Xin)

