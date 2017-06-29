China says Nathu-la pass' re-opening depends on the Indian side

Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said the re-opening of the Nathu-la pass which allows Indian officially-organized pilgrims' entry into Tibet depends on whether the Indian side could correct mistakes in time.



Spokesperson Lu Kang's remarks came after Indian border troops' recent crossing into the Chinese territory, obstructing Chinese troops' normal activities in Doklam.



Despite significant difficulties, China has for a long time done substantial work to provide convenience for Indian officially-organized pilgrims' entry into Tibet, Lu said in a daily press briefing.



In 2015, China agreed to allow Indian officially-organized pilgrims to enter Tibet through Nathu-la pass in the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary.



This agreement was based on consensus reached by both Chinese and Indian leaders and the two sides' acknowledgement of the fact that the Sikkim section of boundary has been demarcated, Lu said.



The pilgrimage route has been unproblematic for the last two years, Lu said, adding that China has made preparation for this year's arrivals.



Lu said China had clearly informed India that suspending the arrangement was an emergency measure to the changed situation in the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary caused by Indian border troops' illegal entry.



Stressing Indian officially-organized pilgrims' entry into Tibet needs "necessary atmosphere and conditions," Lu said the Indian side is to fully blame for the current situation.



Earlier China urged India to immediately withdraw its border troops that have crossed the boundary and conduct thorough investigation into this.

