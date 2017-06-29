Myanmar, Cambodia to launch joint tourism action plan

Tourism authorities of Myanmar and Cambodia will launch a joint action plan aimed at boosting tourism industry of the two countries, the Myanmar Ministry of Hotels and Tourism said on Thursday.



The plan was forwarded when a business delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism met with its Myanmar counterparts in Bagan during its current visit.



The two sides agreed to establish joint marketing efforts including joint events to promote new package tours such as a proposed "Angkor-Bagan, Two Ancient Capitals-One Destination" tour.



Aimed at strengthening existing friendly relations in all fields and simplifying the procedures of citizens traveling between the two countries. Myanmar and Cambodia had signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports in Nay Pyi Taw in December 2013.



In February 2011, Myanmar established air link with Cambodia with its Myanmar Airways International (MAI) flying between Yangon and Siem Reap, an ancient city of Cambodia. The flight service was extended to reach Phnom Penh in November 2011.



The airline's extension to the Cambodian capital has created a long-term cooperation between Cambodia and Myanmar on tourism, culture, trade and investment.



The direct air link between Myanmar and Cambodia also plays part of the efforts in developing tourism industry in the region.

