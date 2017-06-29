Premier Li urges China's rust belt to speed up reforms

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) visits Dalian area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Dalian, where the Summer Davos is underway, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged China's northeast to accelerate reform.Li made the remarks during a visit to the Liaoning Pilot Free Trade Zone where he talked with company staff about services there.The northeast region has a solid economic foundation and rich resources and should leverage the pilot free trade zone to keep up reform and opening up to power the region's rejuvenation, Li said.Local governments should promote the supply-side reform to reduce transaction costs and improve the business environment to attract more investment, Li added.Li also visited Bingshan Group, a local state-owned enterprise, now with mixed ownership with better profits and increased assets.The market is becoming increasingly sophisticated with growing demand for customized products and services, which means opportunities for business. Enterprises should work together to improve their technology, Li pointed out.Li also urged colleges to work with business to combine education with the demands of the workplace.