China, Japan, South Korea agree to promote cultural industry cooperation

Officials of China, Japan and South Korea have discussed ways of promoting cultural industry cooperation between the three countries.



Chinese Vice Culture Minister Xiang Zhaolun, Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Masaki Ogushi, and South Korean First Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Na Jong-min attended the 10th Trilateral Cultural Content Industry Forum that kicked off here Wednesday.



The three sides viewed the forum as a positive step to implement the consensus reached at the sixth Japan-China-South Korea trilateral summit in 2015 and to address the practical needs for the development of trilateral cooperation in the new period.



They stressed the forum, as a mechanism for coordination and negotiation between the governments and platform for trilateral cultural industry cooperation, shall listen more to the voices of enterprises, discuss how to create a policy environment favorable for cultural industry cooperation, and provide support and service for trilateral cooperation.



Representatives from the three countries also had candid and in-depth discussions on cooperation between the cultural industries, and signed the Joint Statement of the 10th Trilateral Cultural Content Industry Forum.



The Trilateral Cultural Industry Forum, alternately held in China, South Korea and Japan, aims to establish a cooperation mechanism between cultural industries of the three countries, deepen practical cooperation, and promote regional stability and prosperity.



The forum, first hosted by China in 2002, was suspended for almost six years after the eighth event in September 2009. The ninth forum was held in June 2016 in Seoul.

