US to tighten security on inbound flights

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday announced that new security measures will be installed on all inbound flights, but stopped short of banning laptop computers as previously rumored.



"Today, I am announcing a first step...by requiring new security measures to be applied to all commercial flights coming into the United States," Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said in a statement.



"These measures will be both seen and unseen, and they will be phased in over time," he said.



The measures include enhancing overall passenger screening, conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices, increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas, deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening and establishing additional preclearance locations, the DHS said on its website.



The blanket measure will affect 105 countries, about 280 airports, 180 airlines and 325,000 passengers arriving daily on 2,100 flights, according to statistics given by the DHS.



The DHS will work with aviation stakeholders in coming months to ensure "these enhanced security measures are fully implemented," it said, adding those who fail to comply within a time frame "run the risk of additional security restrictions being imposed."



The new measures stopped short of banning passengers on incoming flights from bringing laptop computers onboard, an option that Kelly said had been considered.



The DHS banned passengers traveling to the United States from 10 airports in West Asia and North Africa from bringing onboard any electronic devices larger than a cellphone, a restriction that will be scrapped after the new measure goes into effect.

