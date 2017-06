President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the central government will as always support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in growing its economy and improving people's wellbeing.Xi made the remarks upon his arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport for a three-day trip. He will attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the HKSAR's fifth-term government. He will also inspect the SAR.