Two troopers wounded in India-Pakistan skirmishes on Kashmir LoC

Two Indian army troopers were wounded Thursday in skirmishes between troops of India and Pakistan on Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir, officials said.



The two sides fired mortars and resorted to heavy firing in Sabzian sector of Poonch district, about 185 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Poonch district today wounded two troopers," an official said. "The forces from across the LoC started unprovoked firing and shelling targeting Indian positions at around 1:00 a.m. local time (1930 GMT Wednesday)."



The wounded troopers were hospitalized and their conditions were said to be stable.



Last week, two troopers were killed in Karmara area of Chakan-Da-Bagh sector in the district.



An increase in the cease-fire violations on LoC was recorded since last month.



LoC is a de facto border that divides Kashmir into India- and Pakistan-controlled parts.



Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

