Cuba condemns attacks on Venezuelan government institutions

Cuba on Wednesday condemned what it called "terrorist attacks" on two key government buildings of Venezuela.
On Tuesday evening, a helicopter fired shots at the Ministry of Interior and dropped grenades on the Supreme Court of Justice. A 36-year-old police officer identified as Oscar Perez was named the suspect of the attacks.
The Venezuelan authorities have launched a manhunt for him.
In a statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, Havana criticized "some governments and political figures" for referring to the attacks as a supposed police rebellion instead of acts of terror, saying such claims were "unjustifiable."
It went on to blame those political sectors for manipulating the incidents to incite fracture between the civilians and the military and "attack the dignified decision of (Venezuelan) President Nicolas Maduro to prevent chaos and call for legitimate defense of Constitutional order."
The ministry directly named the Organization of American States (OAS), which is in a process of re-admitting Cuba after revoking the 1962 suspension of Havana's membership in 2009, as an accomplice of the attacks.
Venezuela has vowed to quit the OAS amid ongoing political crisis.
The island nation said it opposes "foreign meddling" in Venezuela's domestic affairs, reiterating its solidarity with Maduro and his government.
Tuesday's incident is the latest development of Venezuela's prolonged violent chaos which officials said have killed 76 so far. The incumbent Maduro administration is in a bitter standoff with the opposition.
Shortly after the incident, Maduro condemned it as a thwarted "terrorist attack" that was intended to topple his legitimate government, while he also slashed the US Central Intelligence Agency for encouraging the attacker.
Maduro affirmed that nothing will disrupt the planned vote in July to elect members of what is known as the National Constituent Assembly, which is empowered to rewrite the Constitution, so as to fend off opposition calls for an early presidential election to replace Maduro.