Female soldiers from the PLA Navy Marine Corps’ amphibious reconnaissance team carried out covert driving, drivers’ transposition, single-side wheel driving and other kinds of training for motorcycles stunt driving, in order to enhance combat skills on the morning of June 26. Photos: 81. cn

