You will be able to put your talents to good use by volunteering to help people in your area who are in need. By making the lives of others better, you will improve your own. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 13, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will accomplish a lot if you partner with someone you admire. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time to pursue investments that involve a little bit of risk. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may know exactly what you want to achieve, but it will prove difficult to do if you allow your feelings to get in the way. Try your best to approach things from a position of objectivity. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You are a valuable member of your group and everyone knows it. There is no need to go out of your way to make an impression on others. The stars will shine down on you tonight when it comes to romance. This is a good time to arrange a quiet evening alone with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will get farther walking your own path than you will trying to outperform others. You are sure to get what you want if you stay focused on your own goals and don't waste time worrying about what others are doing. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be able to close the distance between you and your goals by taking a different approach to things today. Don't hesitate to take risks or to experiment. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



There are many exciting opportunities coming over the horizon, but you will need to remain clear-headed if you want to grasp these opportunities. Keep your distance from temptation. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Even though you believe you are heading in the right direction, everything could change at a moment's notice. Make sure you have a backup plan in place in case things go awry. Your financial luck is about to experience a significant rise. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Unexpected changes and unforeseen issues will prove to be challenging. Any attempts to stick to a set schedule are sure to end in frustration. Throw away your original plans and go with the flow if you want to achieve the best results. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Have confidence in your abilities and you will end up going far. Intuition will be one of your most powerful tools today. If your gut tells you something, make sure you listen. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not hesitate to speak up if you feel something needs to be said. Your straightfowardness may catch people off-guard, they will still admire you for your honesty. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your generosity and eagerness to help others may put you under undue pressure. Although it may be difficult at first, you will feel much more relaxed once you learn to set your boundaries and say "no." ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Put the excess energy you feel today to good use by taking part in physical activities such as running or hiking. Exercise will really help take the edge off. ✭✭✭