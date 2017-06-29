puzzle





ACROSS



1 Salon supplies



6 Tooth pain



10 Give off, as light



14 Cognizant



15 Opposite of giddyap



16 ___ Ness of Scotland



17 Financial analysis (Part one)



20 Mysterious puzzle



21 Low dam over a stream



22 The Blue Jays, on scoreboards



23 Type of bean (Var.)



25 Express disapproval



27 Dog show reject



30 Holiday egg drinks



32 Baseball scoreboard trio



33 Numbered composition



35 Traffic court penalty



37 Top flight terminus?



41 Financial analysis (Part two)



44 Available, as beer



45 More than a mere movie



46 Small dinner crumbs



47 One push-up



49 Long, narrow cut



51 "The Raven" writer's monogram



52 Catholic prayer periods



56 It may cover a sore spot



58 "George of the Jungle" creature



59 "Do ___ others as ..."



61 Climbing vines



65 Financial analysis (Part three)



68 Late Rooney of "60 Minutes"



69 Prefix with "physical"



70 Vice president who resigned



71 ___ noire (detested person)



72 Rapid, active commotions



73 Essentials

DOWN



1 Give a hoot



2 Wilson of comedies



3 O. Henry's "The Gift of the ___"



4 Toots one's horn



5 Address of Washington National Cathedral?



6 Carpentry tool



7 Prepare to swallow



8 Bamboozled



9 Less taxing



10 Tiny present-wrapper



11 Catchphrase



12 Blood of mythical gods



13 Not here



18 Worker's respite



19 Broadway's Annie, for one



24 Quick on one's feet



26 Set free



27 Chanel of fashion



28 Stratford-___-Avon



29 Auto body corrosion



31 Hand shears



34 Gawk



36 Contents of Pandora's box



38 Spare in a boot



39 The least bit



40 Crescent horn



42 Bare one's soul



43 Frozen drip



48 Canal locale



50 Classic Clavell novel



52 Governor in Mogul India



53 Share one's thoughts



54 Grassy plain in Africa



55 Penned up sows



57 Floating trash hauler



60 "Beetle Bailey" barker



62 Prime-time time



63 Breezed through, as a test



64 Puts in stitches



66 Caustic drain-cleaning liquid



67 Consumes





solution





