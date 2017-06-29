puzzle
ACROSS
1 Salon supplies
6 Tooth pain
10 Give off, as light
14 Cognizant
15 Opposite of giddyap
16 ___ Ness of Scotland
17 Financial analysis (Part one)
20 Mysterious puzzle
21 Low dam over a stream
22 The Blue Jays, on scoreboards
23 Type of bean (Var.)
25 Express disapproval
27 Dog show reject
30 Holiday egg drinks
32 Baseball scoreboard trio
33 Numbered composition
35 Traffic court penalty
37 Top flight terminus?
41 Financial analysis (Part two)
44 Available, as beer
45 More than a mere movie
46 Small dinner crumbs
47 One push-up
49 Long, narrow cut
51 "The Raven" writer's monogram
52 Catholic prayer periods
56 It may cover a sore spot
58 "George of the Jungle" creature
59 "Do ___ others as ..."
61 Climbing vines
65 Financial analysis (Part three)
68 Late Rooney of "60 Minutes"
69 Prefix with "physical"
70 Vice president who resigned
71 ___ noire (detested person)
72 Rapid, active commotions
73 Essentials
DOWN
1 Give a hoot
2 Wilson of comedies
3 O. Henry's "The Gift of the ___"
4 Toots one's horn
5 Address of Washington National Cathedral?
6 Carpentry tool
7 Prepare to swallow
8 Bamboozled
9 Less taxing
10 Tiny present-wrapper
11 Catchphrase
12 Blood of mythical gods
13 Not here
18 Worker's respite
19 Broadway's Annie, for one
24 Quick on one's feet
26 Set free
27 Chanel of fashion
28 Stratford-___-Avon
29 Auto body corrosion
31 Hand shears
34 Gawk
36 Contents of Pandora's box
38 Spare in a boot
39 The least bit
40 Crescent horn
42 Bare one's soul
43 Frozen drip
48 Canal locale
50 Classic Clavell novel
52 Governor in Mogul India
53 Share one's thoughts
54 Grassy plain in Africa
55 Penned up sows
57 Floating trash hauler
60 "Beetle Bailey" barker
62 Prime-time time
63 Breezed through, as a test
64 Puts in stitches
66 Caustic drain-cleaning liquid
67 Consumes
solution