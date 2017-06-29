Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/29 18:18:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Salon supplies

  6 Tooth pain

 10 Give off, as light

 14 Cognizant

 15 Opposite of giddyap

 16 ___ Ness of Scotland

 17 Financial analysis (Part one)

 20 Mysterious puzzle

 21 Low dam over a stream

 22 The Blue Jays, on scoreboards

 23 Type of bean (Var.)

 25 Express disapproval

 27 Dog show reject

 30 Holiday egg drinks

 32 Baseball scoreboard trio

 33 Numbered composition

 35 Traffic court penalty

 37 Top flight terminus?

 41 Financial analysis (Part two)

 44 Available, as beer

 45 More than a mere movie

 46 Small dinner crumbs

 47 One push-up

 49 Long, narrow cut

 51 "The Raven" writer's monogram

 52 Catholic prayer periods

 56 It may cover a sore spot

 58 "George of the Jungle" creature

 59 "Do ___ others as ..."

 61 Climbing vines

 65 Financial analysis (Part three)

 68 Late Rooney of "60 Minutes"

 69 Prefix with "physical"

 70 Vice president who resigned

 71 ___ noire (detested person)

 72 Rapid, active commotions

 73 Essentials

DOWN

  1 Give a hoot

  2 Wilson of comedies

  3 O. Henry's "The Gift of the ___"

  4 Toots one's horn

  5 Address of Washington National Cathedral?

  6 Carpentry tool

  7 Prepare to swallow

  8 Bamboozled

  9 Less taxing

 10 Tiny present-wrapper

 11 Catchphrase

 12 Blood of mythical gods

 13 Not here

 18 Worker's respite

 19 Broadway's Annie, for one

 24 Quick on one's feet

 26 Set free

 27 Chanel of fashion

 28 Stratford-___-Avon

 29 Auto body corrosion

 31 Hand shears

 34 Gawk

 36 Contents of Pandora's box

 38 Spare in a boot

 39 The least bit

 40 Crescent horn

 42 Bare one's soul

 43 Frozen drip

 48 Canal locale

 50 Classic Clavell novel

 52 Governor in Mogul India

 53 Share one's thoughts

 54 Grassy plain in Africa

 55 Penned up sows

 57 Floating trash hauler

 60 "Beetle Bailey" barker

 62 Prime-time time

 63 Breezed through, as a test

 64 Puts in stitches

 66 Caustic drain-cleaning liquid

 67 Consumes

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus