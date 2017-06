Cargos get loaded onto China's homegrown passenger container ship Ocean Blue Whale at the port of Yantai, East China's Shandong Province on Thursday. The 182.6-meter-long ship, which can hold 810 passengers and 460 containers, will run from Yantai to Pyeongtaek, South Korea. In May this year, China exported $8.8 billion worth of goods to South Korea.