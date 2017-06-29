Mainland’s stocks end higher, with strong commodity shares lending support

Chinese mainland's stocks rose on Thursday, aided by a jump in raw material shares as a weaker dollar triggered a rally in commodity prices.



Sentiment was also boosted by easing fears of a quarter-end liquidity crunch in the banking system, as well as a rise in the yuan, which reduced concerns about capital outflows.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.62 percent, to 3,668.83 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 percent to 3,188.06 points.



The raw material sector firmed 0.90 percent as global commodity prices rose on the back of a weaker US dollar.



"The weaker dollar benefited mainland's commodity-related stocks in an indirect way," said Chen Yong, an analyst at Lianxun Securities.



"Besides, a strengthening yuan eases capital outflow fears," said Chen.



Reflecting the dollar's broad weakness, the yuan rose against the dollar on Thursday to its highest level in seven-and-a-half months.



Receding fears of capital outflows from the Chinese mainland added to relief that the mainland's banking system does not appear to be suffering from a cash shortage at the end of the second quarter, as some had feared.



Citing "relatively high" liquidity, the People's Bank of China skipped open market operations for the fifth day in a row on Thursday.



Shares in the mainland's coal miners were particularly strong, as the country said it will ban coal imports at small ports from Saturday, boosting the country's coking coal futures.



Shanxi Coking surged by its 10 percent daily limit.





