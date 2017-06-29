2017 China Tour: Fragrant Hills International Beijing Open closes

Pang Zheng, the deputy secretary general of the China Golf Association(CGA) (3rd left), Wang Liwei, the vice-president of the CGA (4th left); and the 2017 winner Bryden Macpherson (4th right) with other guests Photo: Courtesy of Fragrant Hills International Beijing Open

Beijing was once again the center of the world's attention during the 2017 China Tour: Fragrant Hills International Beijing Open at the Fragrant Hills International Golf Club from June 22 to 25. The international golf competition drew the participation of 141 players from 17 countries and offered 1.35 million yuan ($199,130) in prizes.After days of competition, Australia's Bryden Macpherson emerged as the winner of the Fragrant Hills International Beijing Open, outclassing South Korea's Cho Rak-hyun in a three-hole playoff in the finals.The week saw some of China's and the region's most promising talents battle for top honors. Chinese golfers, Zhang Hulin, Chao Haimeng, and He Zeyu participated in the event alongside seven other tour champions."The China Tour and the development of golf in China would not have been possible without everyone's support," said Pang Zheng, the deputy secretary general of China Golf Association."The China Tour has become a platform and a bridge for Chinese golf players to compete with international golfers."Cho was full of praise for the golf course, saying that the course ranks highly among other international golf courses he has played on."It is beautiful, and the conditions are very good," he said.China's Huang Wenyi also commended the organizers for the excellent grounds."Now that the course has been converted from a par-72 to par-71, there are several holes out there which will make your tee shots more challenging," said Huang, adding that it is important to be patient.Macpherson agreed with Huang's statement and said that patience was a key part of how he won the game."I told myself to stay patient as you never know what can happen and then here we are," he said. "I was trying not to think too much of the scores when I played, but I thought if I could get to eight or nine-under-par, I might have a chance. I played really nicely all day, and I'm really happy with my win today."