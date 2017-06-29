Conference advances professionalism and dental health awareness

Robert Zou during his speech at the conference Photo: Courtesy of Arrail

The 1st Nationwide Conference of Arrail Senior Dentists was held in Beijing from June 6 to 8. Top experts from around the world attended the event to discuss topics from orthodontic treatment and implantation to dental repair."We gather people who have the same goals and follow the same path," Arrail Group CEO and founder Robert Zou said.Speaking about the group's aim and core values, Zou told the Global Times that the company intends to tap into the market from an early stage and leverage its brand recognition to promote better dental care awareness and services."The most important factor is the people," he said.Founded in 1999, Arrail Dental has developed into a medical group that boasts about 2,000 employees and 100 clinics in 14 major cities in China.Zou disclosed that in the next five to eight years, the Arrail Group will open 1,000 more clinics, a tenfold increase over its present number.The market for dental healthcare in China is estimated at 80 to 100 billion yuan ($11.8 to 14.7 billion) with significant room for growth."The speed of development has been surprisingly fast," said Zou, adding that with his company already making significant headway in the sector "the biggest competitor for Arrail is in fact itself."He did say, however, that there's space for development for all the companies and organizations in the field.Arrail has been investing resources in dental health education over the past 18 years and plans to focus on the post-80s Chinese, who hold a comparatively more favorable opinion of private clinics compared to the older generations. The company will also attach greater importance to the education and services for the younger generation.As the leader in the industry, Arrail is determined to introduce and further develop cutting-edge technology in dental health to ensure access to high quality dental care at international standards for the Chinese.Professor Denis F. Kinane, the dean of the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, agrees that there is great potential in the Chinese dental care market, especially in the private sector."The consumption of luxury goods is very high, and some of it could be transferred to the consumption of health products," he said. "The growth and the level of education in China are both very impressive."Reflecting on the development of the American dental care sector in the past, Kinane said one of the primary drivers behind people going to see a dentist was people wanting to look good and smile more confidently."The development of the Internet will drive a change in the perception of and attitude toward dental care among the Chinese people," he said.Kinane also attached great importance to educating dental professionals and improving the communication between dentists, the dental community and their clients."A professional workforce is very important," he said.