Happy birthday:



Do not hesitate to let others know what is on your mind, but do not expect them to automatically see things your way. In fact, you just might end up seeing things differently if you open yourself up to their viewpoints. Your lucky numbers: 0, 2, 9, 12, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A heated encounter may end up clouding your vision this weekend. Do not make any major decisions until you have taken a close hard look at the situation after you have calmed down. Financial matters should be a priority. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A situation in your personal life may cause you some grief. Do not allow your emotions to take over. Keep things calm and reasonable and you will be able to quickly find solutions that will leave everyone involved very happy. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Now is not the time to just dip your toe in the waters. Sometimes you just need to jump into something headfirst in order to fully appreciate it. The stars will align for you this weekend when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Direct confrontation won't bring you the success you seek. Be flexible when it comes to dealing with challenges. You will have a higher chance of succeeding if you attack things from an unexpected angle. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Creating a positive environment will help bring you peace of mind. Focus on the good things you have in your life and reject negative thoughts and people who bring you down. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



This weekend will be a great time for travel, especially to a place you have never visited before. Beware the color red. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You can't control what people think of you. Sometimes people are just not going to like you and there isn't much you can do about it. Instead of wasting time trying to win these people's favor, focus your energies on those who truly care about you. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Be relentless in the pursuit of your ambitions this weekend. You have the know-how to reach your goals. Although you will face some opposition to your plans, you are the only one who can judge what is right for you. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This weekend is not a good time for making last-minute rash decisions. You will make better progress if you approach matters in a slow and methodical manner. Taking the time to carry out research will lead you in the right direction. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Taking time out this weekend for a personal retreat will rejuvenate your mind and body. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to personal matters. This will be a good time to make a close relationship even closer. ✭✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although you have a lot of tasks on your plate this weekend, you will get everything done in time so long as you do not allow yourself to become distracted. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A minor monetary gain is coming your way. It is likely this will take the form of someone paying you back or a small return on an investment. ✭✭✭



