ACROSS

  1 Have, to Shakespeare

  5 ___ blanche

 10 Creation of congress

 13 Instrument with a double reed

 14 Love, to Stevie Wonder

 15 Restaurant's atmosphere

 16 Four things behind a "door"

 19 Pretty awful

 20 Canonical hour

 21 Smashed bits

 22 Displaying happiness

 24 Not just pudgy

 25 Doesn't just drink

 26 Long-tailed creature with large eyes

 28 Dress for an Indian

 30 Schmear necessity

 31 ___ constrictor

 34 Three things behind a "door"

 38 Quaint lodging

 39 Homer's epic about Troy

 40 For the wine-and-cheese crowd, stereotypically

 41 One not seeking work

 42 Pole on a boat

 44 African honorific

 46 Be an owner

 49 Food smell

 50 Prepare for a wintry takeoff

 52 Legendary singer ___ King Cole

 53 Three things behind a "door"

 56 Rd. relatives

 57 Major heart artery

 58 "Horrible" actor Lugosi?

 59 Palillo of "Welcome Back, Kotter"

 60 Airline seat attachments

 61 Start for "ible" or "itor"

DOWN

  1 "The Natural" Roy

  2 Crosswise to a ship's middle

  3 Be persistent

  4 ___ Aviv

  5 Church bylaws

  6 In the company of

  7 After-bath cover-up

  8 Rolaids rival

  9 Victorian, for one

 10 They get into jams

 11 Word before and after "de la"

 12 Strikes lightly

 15 Flower with a showy bud

 17 Type of sweater

 18 ___ rasa (clean slate)

 23 Not clerical

 24 Sign of things to come

 26 President Truman's hometown

 27 "Goodness gracious!" of yore

 28 Do Vail

 29 Cape in Massachusetts

 30 French cheese

 31 Drink mixer

 32 Small food crumb

 33 Singer Grant

 35 Abduct

 36 Legendary jazz singer Fitzgerald

 37 Girl in Scotland

 41 Feet, as measured in poetry

 42 Some Starbucks picks

 43 On the Atlantic

 44 Shout from a happy operagoer

 45 Word on some doors

 46 Saintly quality

 47 French explorer La ___

 48 "Bed" or "home" attachment

 49 Cracked open?

 50 Christian of fashion

51 Pound of poetry

 54 Sewer rodent

 55 Major network

