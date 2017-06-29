puzzle





ACROSS



1 Have, to Shakespeare



5 ___ blanche



10 Creation of congress



13 Instrument with a double reed



14 Love, to Stevie Wonder



15 Restaurant's atmosphere



16 Four things behind a "door"



19 Pretty awful



20 Canonical hour



21 Smashed bits



22 Displaying happiness



24 Not just pudgy



25 Doesn't just drink



26 Long-tailed creature with large eyes



28 Dress for an Indian



30 Schmear necessity



31 ___ constrictor



34 Three things behind a "door"



38 Quaint lodging



39 Homer's epic about Troy



40 For the wine-and-cheese crowd, stereotypically



41 One not seeking work



42 Pole on a boat



44 African honorific



46 Be an owner



49 Food smell



50 Prepare for a wintry takeoff



52 Legendary singer ___ King Cole



53 Three things behind a "door"



56 Rd. relatives



57 Major heart artery



58 "Horrible" actor Lugosi?



59 Palillo of "Welcome Back, Kotter"



60 Airline seat attachments



61 Start for "ible" or "itor"

DOWN



1 "The Natural" Roy



2 Crosswise to a ship's middle



3 Be persistent



4 ___ Aviv



5 Church bylaws



6 In the company of



7 After-bath cover-up



8 Rolaids rival



9 Victorian, for one



10 They get into jams



11 Word before and after "de la"



12 Strikes lightly



15 Flower with a showy bud



17 Type of sweater



18 ___ rasa (clean slate)



23 Not clerical



24 Sign of things to come



26 President Truman's hometown



27 "Goodness gracious!" of yore



28 Do Vail



29 Cape in Massachusetts



30 French cheese



31 Drink mixer



32 Small food crumb



33 Singer Grant



35 Abduct



36 Legendary jazz singer Fitzgerald



37 Girl in Scotland



41 Feet, as measured in poetry



42 Some Starbucks picks



43 On the Atlantic



44 Shout from a happy operagoer



45 Word on some doors



46 Saintly quality



47 French explorer La ___



48 "Bed" or "home" attachment



49 Cracked open?



50 Christian of fashion



51 Pound of poetry



54 Sewer rodent



55 Major network





solution





