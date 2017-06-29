puzzle
ACROSS
1 Have, to Shakespeare
5 ___ blanche
10 Creation of congress
13 Instrument with a double reed
14 Love, to Stevie Wonder
15 Restaurant's atmosphere
16 Four things behind a "door"
19 Pretty awful
20 Canonical hour
21 Smashed bits
22 Displaying happiness
24 Not just pudgy
25 Doesn't just drink
26 Long-tailed creature with large eyes
28 Dress for an Indian
30 Schmear necessity
31 ___ constrictor
34 Three things behind a "door"
38 Quaint lodging
39 Homer's epic about Troy
40 For the wine-and-cheese crowd, stereotypically
41 One not seeking work
42 Pole on a boat
44 African honorific
46 Be an owner
49 Food smell
50 Prepare for a wintry takeoff
52 Legendary singer ___ King Cole
53 Three things behind a "door"
56 Rd. relatives
57 Major heart artery
58 "Horrible" actor Lugosi?
59 Palillo of "Welcome Back, Kotter"
60 Airline seat attachments
61 Start for "ible" or "itor"
DOWN
1 "The Natural" Roy
2 Crosswise to a ship's middle
3 Be persistent
4 ___ Aviv
5 Church bylaws
6 In the company of
7 After-bath cover-up
8 Rolaids rival
9 Victorian, for one
10 They get into jams
11 Word before and after "de la"
12 Strikes lightly
15 Flower with a showy bud
17 Type of sweater
18 ___ rasa (clean slate)
23 Not clerical
24 Sign of things to come
26 President Truman's hometown
27 "Goodness gracious!" of yore
28 Do Vail
29 Cape in Massachusetts
30 French cheese
31 Drink mixer
32 Small food crumb
33 Singer Grant
35 Abduct
36 Legendary jazz singer Fitzgerald
37 Girl in Scotland
41 Feet, as measured in poetry
42 Some Starbucks picks
43 On the Atlantic
44 Shout from a happy operagoer
45 Word on some doors
46 Saintly quality
47 French explorer La ___
48 "Bed" or "home" attachment
49 Cracked open?
50 Christian of fashion
51 Pound of poetry
54 Sewer rodent
55 Major network
solution