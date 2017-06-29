Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines

Fight Club



搏击俱乐部



(bójī jùlèbù)

1. I found freedom. Losing all hope was freedom.



我找到了自由。当失去所有希望时, 就是自由。



(wǒ zhǎodào le zìyóu. dānɡ shīqù suǒyǒu xīwànɡ shí, jiùshì zìyóu.)

2. Every evening I died, and every evening I was born again, resurrected.



每晚我都会死去一次, 然后又重生。



(měiwǎn wǒ dōuhuì sǐqù yīcì, ránhòu yòu chónɡshēnɡ.)

3. I was the warm little center that the life of this world crowded around.



我只是一个小小的温暖的中心, 被万千生命环绕着。



(wǒ zhǐshì yīɡè xiǎoxiǎo de wēnnuǎn de zhōnɡxīn, bèi wànqiān shēnɡmìnɡ huánrào zhe.)

4. This is your life and it's ending one minute at a time.



这就是你的生命, 每分钟都在消逝。



(zhè jiùshì nǐ de shēnɡmìnɡ, měi fēnzhōnɡ dōu zài xiāoshì.)

5. If you wake up at a different time in a different place, could you wake up as a different person?



若在不同时间地点醒来, 你会变成不同的人吗？



(ruò zài bùtónɡ shíjiān dìdiǎn xǐnɡlái, nǐ huì biànchénɡ bùtónɡ de rén ma?)