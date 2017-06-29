Poison puffer fish Shanghai’s hottest dish

Chinese have a long tradition of risking their lives to eat poisonous fugu (puffer fish), dating back hundreds of years. In 1990, however, the delicious yet deadly fish was banned from the Chinese market.



But after this ban was partially lifted in recent years, two species of puffer fish from Jiangsu Province have become widely available in Shanghai. Each are priced at around 100 yuan ($14.62) per serving.



The two species include Takifugu rubripes, which is suitable for sushi, and Takifugu obscurus, which is suitable to be cooked with Chinese cuisine.



Although there are several breeding bases for Takifugu obscurus, only Zhongyang Group in Jiangsu Province is allowed to process this particular puffer fish.



According to Qian Xiaoming, president of the board of the company, it took 20 years to cultivate the poisonous fugu into a safe, non-toxic species.



Shanghai is the major consumption area of the company's Takifugu obscurus.

