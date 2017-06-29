Suicide apartment buyer reneges on contract

After signing a property purchasing contract and making a down payment deposit of 200,000 yuan ($29,239), a buyer surnamed Pan found that his new 3.75 million yuan apartment was once the home of a resident who killed herself in 2001.



Pan felt that the current owner, surnamed Xu, concealed this fact on purpose when signing the papers. Pan asked Xu to terminate their contract and return his deposit.



Xu, however, accused Pan of simply having "buyer's remorse" due to the high price and thus should not get back his deposit.



Changning District People's Court ruled that because the suicide occurred long ago, neither party were aware of the death and, thus, the contract was signed under the condition that both sides had a major misunderstanding.





