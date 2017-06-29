Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I swallowed the coin to verify if a coin can be swallowed."The gastroenterology department of Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital removed a 1 yuan ($0.15) coin stuck in the throat of a 59-year-old woman Tuesday. The grandmother was watching her 10-month-old grandchild when she found a 1 yuan coin missing from her purse. Suspecting the child had swallowed it, the woman swallowed another coin herself to see if it was possible. The coin became stuck in her esophageal entrance and she rushed to the hospital.