Slowing business in culturally based areas begin to rise again

In Yabao Lu, Russian town, the locals are very used to Russian style buildings, Russian signs and Russian people. Photo: Zhang Xinyuan/GT

Liliia from Russia moved to Beijing 12 years ago to study Chinese. After she graduated from university, she opened a store in Yabao Lu, a Russian town in the center of the capital city, to sell down jackets to customers from Russia and surrounding countries."I am glad there is a Russia town in Beijing where I can conduct trade business between China and Russia using my knowledge of the two countries," Liliia said."It makes me feel closer to home seeing all of the Russian signs, restaurants and people."For Liliia, China is not only a place to do business, it is also her home. Liliia married her Chinese husband 10 years ago, and they have a son together."I have gotten used to life in China. My husband has a big family, and they are now my big family in China," she said.Liliia can speak perfect Chinese, and she and the other Chinese shop owners in Russia town greet each other warmly each day.China and Russia have always shared close ties in terms of historical, geographical and political connections. According to a report by the World of Chinese in October 2013, there were 70,000 Russians residing in China.Russians are even officially recognized by the government as an ethnic minority in the country and the minority group in China is quite big. More than 15,000 of the 70,000 Russians belong to Russian minority and hold Chinese citizenships.In Russia town, there are shopping malls, restaurants, beauty shops and much more with both Chinese and Russian signs. Russians wander along the streets to buy merchandise in bulk and to seek original Caucasus cuisine that gives them a taste of home.

Russian town in Chaoyang district, Beijing is undergoing a transformation as China and Russia's cooperation becomes more modern and deep. Photo: Zhang Xinyuan/GT

In the past, most Russians came to China to import daily necessities like clothes and other small wares because the industry structure in Russia is mainly focused on heavy industry, such as producing large equipment in bulk, said Sun Zhuangzhi, a professor from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences who specifically studies the relationship between China and Russia and other Eastern European countries.Yue San, a local rickshaw driver, is sitting in his vehicle in front of a wholesale store in Yabao Lu. Yue can remember every Russian trader's first name that goes in and out of the store, and he greets them in fluent Russian. Apparently, Yue knows them very well.Yue, a local Beijinger, has been driving Russian traders in his rickshaw in Yabao Lu for the past 20 years.Yue's home is along the street and according to him, the Russian town started in the early 1990s."I can still remember the Russia town in its prime from around 1992 to 2000 when the whole street was filled with Russians who came here to buy their daily necessities in bulk," Yue said. "They would carry big plastic bags of goods and hire a car parked in front of the mall to help them move the goods.""The street was boisterous. I remember I saw a Russian woman who bought 100,000 slippers in a mall and transported them back to Russia," he recalled.The streets were filled with traders from Russia and other surrounding countries such as Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Yue's business to drive them from store to store in a rickshaw was extremely profitable. He barely had time to take a break.Now, according to Yue, his business driving Russian traders has dropped a lot as the individual Russian traders have decreased.One shop owner surnamed Zhao said that over the past four to five years, business is only around one-third of what it was in the past.Zhao's shop mainly sells fur. Furs are around $800 per piece, which is relatively pricey compared to other products in the mall."Part of the reason for this is the economic crisis in Russia and the depreciation of the rouble, so Russians purchasing ability has dropped," she said.According to a report by jiemian.com in January, since 2015, as the rouble crashes, the trade volume between China and Russia has dropped 28.6 percent."However, business is evolving. There are more big companies and online sites that are conducting trade business between China and Russia now," Zhao said."Individuals coming in and buying things themselves to resell later is the most primitive and time-consuming way to do business. We can't expect things to stay the same forever," she said.

Russians walking along Yabao Lu go in and out of stores with Russian signage. Photo: Zhang Xinyuan/GT

Sun said that the development of China and Russia's trading and the upgrading process of Beijing's city functions also contribute to the decrease of customers in Russian town.As China and Russia's trading becomes more mature, more Russian traders have developed a better knowledge of the Chinese market."They directly go to the manufactures in southern cities like Guangzhou for a lower price instead of purchasing from middleman businesses in Beijing," Sun said."In addition, some just purchase the commodities in northern cities in China that border Russia and where the local government has implemented many policies to promote the bilateral trade."Also, the Russian government implemented more measures to regulate and limit individual traders, according to Sun.In recent years, Beijing is trying to upgrade the city's functions and start to relocate the big wholesalers to small cities bordering Beijing or suburban areas.The process has also started in Yabao Lu, Russia town.When the reporter from Metropolitan arrived, one big wholesale store was already under reconstruction. The workers said that the shopping mall would become an office building in the future.Jili Hotel in Yabao Lu, that once catered many Russian traders who chose to stay in the city, is also being transformed into an office building.Although the business has dropped in recent years, Liliia said that she will not give up."I will continue to conduct trade between China and Russia because the two countries share a good relationship, and I believe the exchange and communication between the two countries will be better in the future.""The change and upgrading of business are inevitable and good. When other people change, I will change too."

Individual Russian traders are decreasing, and many traditional shops in Russian town that sell clothes to Russians are closed. Photo: Zhang Xinyuan/GT

Currently, most Russians in China are here to study, conduct business in trade or travel, according to Sun. Besides metropolises that host most expats who come to China, most Russians live in northern cities like Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, Beidaihe, Hebei Province and Sanya, Hainan Province.Although Russians have a long history of visiting and residing in China and make up a relatively large number of expats in the country, it is difficult for Russians in China to blend in with locals and other expats from Western countries, such as European countries and the US."First is the language barrier; most Russians can't speak English or Chinese, so it's difficult for them to communicate with locals and other expat groups," Sun said."Unlike expats from the US, European countries, Australia and African countries, most Russians come from an environment where they did not learn to speak English when they were young."Food and lifestyle customs between Russians and other expats are also different.Since Russians come from areas located in high altitudes, they have some unique lifestyle habits such as drinking more alcohol and frequenting the sauna.Russian ideology and cultural backgrounds are also starkly different, Sun said.However, under the surface of the business drop in Russia town in Beijing, there is a new trend that predicts better trade cooperation on a larger scale between the two countries. More of the trade between China and Russia is done by big trading companies now, according to Sun."In the past, individuals came to China, visited stores and brought the merchandise back to their country themselves," Sun said."Now, more trade is operated on a company level, so people on the street have decreased."Besides, more business is conducted online now. In 2015, the online trading between China and Russia reached $3 billion. China makes up 80 percent of Russia's global online trading volume, according to the same report by jiemian.com.There are already signs that trade between China and Russia is looking up.According to the same jiemian.com report, in 2016, when the trade volume between China and its other top nine trading partners dropped, China and Russia trade increased 2.2 percent compared to the year before.

There are many Russian restaurants in Beijing with Caucasus style decorations, music and Russian service staff. Photo: Zhang Xinyuan/GT

Sun said that the type of products that are being traded between China and Russia will change in the future, and the trade structure will be improved.China will see more food imported from Russia such as flour, dairy products, meat and oil, rather than just energy resources like in the past; Russia will see more electronic products and high-level technological products from China, he said."This change will help the two countries complement each other's needs, and help them upgrade industry structures," Sun said."In the future, the exchange and communication between China and Russia will focus more on a cultural level, rather than just on the trade level," Sun said. "In addition, the number of non-governmental cultural exchanges between Chinese and Russian students will increase."Ragina Palienko from Russia is now a sophomore at Beijing Information Science and Technology University.She said there have already been many Russian students in China, and there will be more students from Russia in the future."I plan to work in China after I graduate from university," she said. "China and Russia have a good relationship and there are more job opportunities here."