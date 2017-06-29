PGC streaming program ‘Hi, Let’s Go!’ wins Best Travel Log Award during Fourth Sohu TV Producers’ Conference

The Fourth Sohu TV Producers' Conference was held in Beijing on Tuesday night. The conference aims to promote the creation of Professional Generated Content (PGC), content created by independent producers ranging from individuals to small teams, on Chinese streaming platforms.



At the conference, Sohu TV CEO Zhang Chaoyang said that streaming platforms have greatly changed the way people entertain themselves, learn and even live their lives.



In addition to content made by traditional studios, PGC has played an important role in increasing viewership numbers on streaming services.



A total of 12 awards divided into categories such as parenting tips, Let's Play broadcasts and live streaming were given to PGC producers basing on the popularity of their programs on a various streaming services.



Program Hi, Let's Go! took home the Best Travel Log, a genre that has become extremely popular on streaming platforms.



"The combination of travel and video has led more and more travel enthusiasts to find new ways to express themselves," said producer Xu Jing, when presenting the award.



PGC programs on Sohu TV average roughly 30 million views daily.





