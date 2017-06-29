Nostalgia reflects HK’s cultural decline

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT





A friend was reading My Fashion Moments 87-07 over the weekend and recommended the book to me. It was authored by a female Hong Kong fashion editor and reviews the changing fashion trends among elite Hongkongers in the two decades between 1987 and 2007.



"It was more than fashion. The golden age of Hong Kong was all in it," she said. "The description of the lifestyle of the upper-crust college students reminds me of the City of Glass."



I understand her nostalgia. Both Hongkongers and Chinese mainlanders who witnessed the most shining moments of Hong Kong culture in the 1990s feel a deep sense of nostalgia for the golden era.



Ask any mainlander born in the 1980s about their unforgettable childhood and teenage memories and you would find that Hong Kong movies and pop music remain among the most enduring symbols. The more developed economy usually defines the dominant culture, and Hong Kong was a typical example. After China's reform and opening-up in the late 1970s, many mainlanders began to admire and even obsess over the Hong Kong lifestyle and pop culture. Even today, mainlanders' clumsy imitation of the Cantonese pronunciation and classic gestures from 1990s Hong Kong movies remain a good joke.



As depicted in the 1998 Hong Kong movie City of Glass, the charm of the city's culture stems from its unique location where different civilizations and flavors mix and coexist. All kinds of incredible stories unfolded there.



Today, the city remains small and crowded. But it is also robust and brisk. Backpackers to Hong Kong always find that even the pace of the city's subway passengers is much faster than their counterparts in many other cities.



However, the social spirit of the past few generations is being slowly eroded. Wallace Chung, a Hong Kong-born actor and singer, once said in an interview with ifeng.com that pride was an important feature of Hongkongers' personality. He said due to the city's limited space and its ever-changing economic momentum, locals have to adapt quickly and learn new skills to survive. He cited the fast decline of Hong Kong's manufacturing industry as an example of how workers had to start from scratch to make a living in the city's emerging service industries. Such was the spirit of flexibility and grit which was once at the core of Hong Kong culture.



"But since the 2008 financial crisis, when Hongkongers walk on the street, it seems they no longer raise their heads so high," Chung said.



This is an interesting observation by a local Hongkonger. There are debates on the fundamental causes of the decline of Hong Kong culture. But one consensus is that the general social spirit of flexibility and creativity, which featured heavily in the history of Hong Kong's rise, is pitifully absent nowadays.



As mainland cities further open up and Hong Kong loses its real economy, the city's advantages have been challenged. After the shock of the global financial crisis, the current generation of Hongkongers need to reignite the spirit of flexibility. It is the only way to reverse the cultural decline and invigorate the society as a whole.



The prosperity of a culture has its roots in historical background. As Hong Kong's social background shifts, new adaptability is needed for the city to shine again.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.