Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"The Xijiao Line will run every four minutes during offseason, and two trains will be joined to operate during peak season."So said an employee of the Beijing MTR Construction Administration Corporation, the local train company that is about to launch a new railway schedule for travel to scenic spots including Fragrant Hills and the Summer Palace in western Beijing. The train has been dubbed "the most beautiful tram" in the capital for its ability to offer passengers stunning landscape views along the journey. With a speed of 70 km per hour, the entire ride from Xiangshan Station to Bagou Station will take 20 minutes. The line is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2017. Apart from the Xijiao Line, two other railway lines: the S1 Line from Shilong Station to Shimenying Station and the Yanfang Line, which will connect Yanjiao in Hebei Province to Fangshan in southwest Beijing will be open for service this year. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)