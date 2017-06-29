Understanding India



I had known little about our neighbor India before I made some Indian friends while studying in the UK. Indian students are a very intriguing group to me. After reading the article (Prepping for placement, June 26), I found more shared characteristics between the two middle kingdoms.



I once thought Chinese students were the most diligent students in the world, but now I have to say that the Indians are equally competitive. They also have to sit stressful college entrance exams. When I studied abroad, I often felt that Indians liked to compare themselves with Chinese students. The Indians I met were very confident about themselves. I think that is mainly because their English language ability was stronger than that of the Chinese students.



The two countries are also frequently compared in the international arena, with some thinking that China is the next superpower and others standing by India. However, I feel that people-to-people communication between the two countries is still rare. One needs to study and research their opponent before the competition starts, right? I hope to have more opportunities to understand India.



Yi Jian, by e-mail

Work in a Chinese company



I remember that when I graduated from college 10 years ago, foreign companies, with their high salaries and world fame, were the most desired employers (Home-court advantage, June 23). It was the golden era of foreign companies in China.



But it's not surprising that today, Chinese job seekers are no longer that attracted by multinational companies. The fading halo of multinational companies is the inevitable result of the growth of Chinese companies or, more specifically, the rise of Chinese manufacturing.



Mega cities are hubs that drive manufacturing and innovation and draw on international talents. While foreign job seekers are still in favor of multinational companies, I would say that such attitudes seem to be outdated. Their Chinese adventure is incomplete without the experience of working for a Chinese company where they can experience the authentic Chinese business culture.



Today, businesses around the world are trying to cooperate with China, and some Chinese innovations are already being borrowed, adapted and redeveloped in other countries, including the US, such as China's bike-sharing system and WeChat payment function.



Working in a Chinese company is meaningful. After all, if a person hopes to only work in an environment that he or she is familiar with, then why bother go to another country?



Xiao Rong, by e-mail