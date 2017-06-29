What’s hot on Sina Weibo

#Twelve-year-old aces Gaokao
A 12-year-old girl in South China's Guangdong Province sat the gaokao (National College Entrance Exam) this June and got 620 out of 750, ranking in the top 0.5 percent among more than 340,000 local test takers.
Chen Shuyin, the youngest sciences student at Zhanjiang No.2 Middle School, went to primary school at six and finished high school with a stunning gaokao result only six years later.
Ranking among the top students in the national exam, Chen can now apply to the first-tier Chinese universities while her peers are just graduating from primary school.
A flight bound for Guangzhou from Shanghai Tuesday was forced to delay taking off after an elderly passenger threw coins into the plane engine "for good luck."
The woman in her eighties, surnamed Qiu, was seen throwing nine coins into the engine when she was boarding, resulting in a five-hour delay.
She threw the coins to wish for a safe flight, Qiu said.
Qiu would not be penalized as she did not intend to cause harm and the crew eventually found all the coins, local police said.
Fifty dorms in Chengdu's Southwest Minzu University will be decorated by students and turned into low-price hostel rooms for tourists for one month during the summer holiday.
Each room will be equipped with necessary facilities and is entirely designed and decorated by college students.
The prices have yet to be decided but will be reasonable as the rooms are shared by four, according to a person in charge of the project.
A man in East China's Jiangxi Province sent his ex-girlfriend a bill Sunday, demanding that she refund more than 260,000 yuan ($38,354) that he had spent during their relationship.
The man, surnamed Wu, provided a "breaking-up bill" on which he listed all his expenses during their eight-year relationship, even money he had spent on drinks and snacks.
Wu and his girlfriend had already had a wedding ceremony but were yet to register their marriage.
The couple's relationship deteriorated after Wu's girlfriend went to work in another province.
